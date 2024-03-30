Kartik Aaryan's Fanboy Moment With Star Football Players Harry Kane And Thomas Muller

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is a big-time football fan. The Bollywood star recently jetted off to Germany and visited the Allianz Arena in Munich, the home ground of iconic football club Bayern Munich. There, he spent quality time with Bayern Munich's star players Harry Kane and Thomas Muller. In a post shared by Bundesliga's official page, the actor can be seen sharing laughs with the footballers. This post comes ahead of the the big match today between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund match, which is often referred to as Der Klassiker. The text attached to the post reads, “Bollywood in Bavaria. Kartik Aaryan sharing his secrets from the big screen with FC Bayern's big stars.”

Before this, Bayern's official Instagram handle shared a video, where Harry Kane can be seen signing a jersey to be sent to Kartik Aaryan. The English striker says, “Hi Kartik. Harry Kane here. I have a signed jersey for you when you come over. Really looking forward to it. Hope you enjoy the game. I hope we can win as well. All the best.” Upon receiving the signed jersey, Kartik Aaryan responds, “Hi Harry. Thank you so much for sending me this iconic Bayern Munich jersey. I can't wait to witness the match in Germany. And see you over there.”

Then, Kartik throws a challenge at Harry Kane. He adds, “But before I see you, I want you to memorise one of my dialogues. So there it is – Chandu nahi, champion hain main.” This dialogue is from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, which will hit the theatres on June 14.

“From Mumbai to Munich, see you at Allianz Arena for Der Klassiker,” reads the text accompanying the video.

As per the challenge, when Kartik Aaryan reached Germany, Harry Kane gave a try at delivering the dialogue. In a video shared by Kartik on Instagram, the footballer can be heard saying, “Chandu nahi, Champion hai main,” in his broken Hindi, and in between, Kartik even corrects him. Both stars laugh in the end.

Here is the video:

Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan are joining forces for the first time in the film Chandu Champion. Apart from this project, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.