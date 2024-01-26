Chandu Champion New Poster: Kartik Aaryan Shares His Look As A Soldier

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

January 26 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday unveiled another look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The Shehzada actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion." He can be seen wearing a uniform and a cap.

As soon as he dropped the post, fans showered love with emojis and comments.

A fan wrote, "Super Bhai Jaan" with a red heart emoji while another user commented, "Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud."

Netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Chandu Champion marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.

Recently, on his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India, director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3 and the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)