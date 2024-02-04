Kartik Aaryan's New Pics Thrills The Internet. 'Ageing Backwards,' Says A Fan

Image was shared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's recent Instagram post is creating quite a stir on social media, and all for the right reasons. The actor treated his followers to a carousel of pictures that's got the internet talking about how youthful and fresh he looks. Believe it or not, the comment section is buzzing with talk of "reverse ageing." In these snaps, Kartik is sporting a dapper look in a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and sleek black formal shoes. With a clean-shaven face and impeccably styled hair, the star is giving off major superstar vibes. Alongside the post, Kartik Aaryan also acknowledged his "teenager" looks and playfully quipped, “College mein vapas admission lene ki soch raha hoon [Thinking of taking admission in college again.]"

Kartik Aaryan's fans wasted no time in sharing compliments as soon as he dropped the photos. One enthusiastic user exclaimed, "Aging Backwards!!!" while another playfully suggested, "Le lo admission vaise hi lagte Ho 18 Saal ke! [Please take admission. You look like an 18-year-old.]" Someone else chimed in, "College par nhi school par admission Lelo kyunki aap 33+ nhi bilkul 13+ lag rahe ho [Don't just think about college, take admission in school because you don't look 33+, more like 13+]." "Soft boiiiii era," read a comment.

For those curious about Kartik Aaryan's age, the actor turned 33 last November. On his birthday, Karan Johar made a special announcement about collaborating with the star. The project will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Kartik Aaryan will take the lead in the Sandeep Modi directorial, scheduled for release on August 15, 2025. Without divulging many details about the project, Karan Johar shared, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025."

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani.