Ekta Kapoor's LOL Reply To Tweet Telling Her To Stop Making 'Adult Movies'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ektakapoor)

Ekta Kapoor, on Saturday, announced, “So I am back briefly on Twitter [now known as X] before my team shuts me out for talking too much.” The producer, in order to mark her turn, conducted an Ask Me Session for her online family. From talking about her recently released film Thank You For Coming to giving savage replies, Ekta Kapoor handled it all like a total pro. There was one question in particular that attracted a lot of attention on social media. A fan asked Ekta Kapoor to “stop making adult movies.” The question read, “Please stop making adult movies [folded hands emoji].” To this, she said, “No, I am an adult so I will make adult movies.”

No I'm an adult so I will make adult movies???? https://t.co/orTGS9Nxmy — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

Another user claimed that Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have “ruined the nation.” The tweet read, “Aap [Ekta Kapoor] or Karan Johar ne pure India ko bigada [You and Karan Johar have ruined the nation].” The filmmaker replied, “Hmmmmmm!”

The user, in a follow up tweet, added, “Aap dono [Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar] ki wajah se India me jyada divorce hone lage [You guys are responsible for the rise in the number of divorce].” Once again, the producer wrote, “Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm.”





Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm https://t.co/ibxLc3e6ZD — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

During her stint on X (earlier called Twitter), Ekta Kapoor also spoke about Thank You For Coming. She said that the film “doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bullshit gets sneezed out.”

Her note read, “Thank You For Coming is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner Rhea [Kapoor] that doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bullshit gets sneezed out !! There is only mad love for the film or impalpable anger!!”

#ThankYouForComimg is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner rhea that doesn't smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bulls hit gets sneezed out !! There is only mad love for d film or unpalpable anger !!! — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

Ekta Kapoor has co-produced Thank You For Coming with Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. Thank You For Coming has been directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. It is headlined by Bhumi Pednekar. Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the project.