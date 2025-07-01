Asked About <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Delay, Smriti Irani Said, "Got A Call From Prime Minister's Office"

Smriti Irani recently shared details about the much-awaited reboot of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Calling it one of the most well-kept secrets in the industry, she revealed that the journey of bringing back the show had begun years ago.

What's Happening

The reboot is expected to retain the essence of the original series while also appealing to a new generation of viewers.

Smriti Irani, who played the central role in the original, spoke about the project during a conversation with Barkha Dutt and Karan Johar on an episode of We The Women.

"If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister. The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister's office that you have to take an oath," she said.

She also spoke about an opportunity she had turned down at the time. "I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television," Irani added.

Background

Meanwhile, Amar Upadhyay, who returns as Mihir Virani, confirmed that the premiere of the show has been delayed. A source quoted by Hindustan Times said the delay was due to changes being made to the set.

Speaking about the delay, Upadhyay said, "Yes, it's true. The set had to be reworked. Apparently, the colour combination on the screen wasn't translating the way it should. Ektaa knows exactly what she wants, she's a perfectionist. And this is Kyunki. It's not just another show. It's a legacy and she wants to do everything what's best for the show."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally aired from 2000 to 2008 and held the number one spot on television for seven consecutive years.