From Kareena To Triptii, The Internet Drops Lead Actress Suggestions For Kartik Aaryan's New Film

Image instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (Courtesy: kartikaaryan)

It is Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's birthday today [ November 22] and fans were treated to a gift in the form of a film announcement. Through a social media post, the Freddy actor shared that he will be collaborating with Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor for an upcoming project. Sharing the news, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. A subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented Sandeep Modi and the powerhouse Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.”

As soon as the news dropped, fans were quick to notice that there was no mention of a female lead yet. So, several social media followers of the actor dropped their suggestions in the comment section. From Sara Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra several names were put forth.

“I think Kareena Kapoor will be best to join with Kartik Aaryan. I hope they are in one frame,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Please cast Shraddha Kapoor.”

More suggestions followed under Karan Johar's announcement post. A fan said: “The female lead should be Tripti Dimri or Sanya Malhotra.” Another declared, “Take Sara [Ali Khan]! Need #Sartik in Dharma love story.”

“Sign Ananya Panday…They will create the best chemistry ever,” a user requested. Ananya shared the screenspace with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

“Kiara [Advani] and Kartik please,” said a fan. Previously, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have appeared together in SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

“We want Sara [Ali Khan] and Kartik Aaryan, please,” said another. FYI: Kartik and Sara have worked in Love Aaj Kal.

In his post, Karan Johar shared, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025. Kartik, happy birthday to you...May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen."

Kara Johar also tagged Ektaa Kapoor, who is a co-producer on the film and said, "Being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different."

The announcement of the film went viral in no time because Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a fallout two years ago over Dostana 2. For context, Kartik Aaryan was cast in the film alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. But in 2021, Kartik Aaryan was replaced from the film. A statement was issued by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, the new film will be directed by Sandeep Modi, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It is slated to release on August 15, 2025.