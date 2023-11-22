This Is Not A Drill: Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Announce A Film Together On Actor's Birthday

Karan Johar with Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: iffmelbourne)

On Kartik Aaryan's 33rd birthday, his new project was announced by the makers. Turns out, the film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. Without sharing much details about the project, Karan Johar wrote, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025."

Karan Johar added in his post, "Kartik, happy birthday to you...May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen." Tagging Ektaa Kapoor, KJo wrote, "Being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different."

Meanwhile, birthday boy Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with the project with a post that read, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. A subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented Sandeep Modi and the powerhouse Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor."

The Kartik and Karan Johar dynamic has been in the news ever since Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2 in 2021. Kartik Aaryan was initially meant to star in the film. The duo reunited at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August this year and the photo went viral, naturally. The two were also spotted chatting at an award show last year.

Kartik Aaryan was meant to star in the Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. However, the actor was dropped from the project. On Dharma Productions' official Instagram handle, a statement was released, that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year ,the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion.