Inside Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Celebrations With Pet Katori By His Side

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Happy birthday, Kartik Aaryan. The actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Kartik shared a photo of his low-key birthday celebrations at home and posted a picture with his pet pooch Katori by his side. In the picture, Kartik, seen with his birthday cake, is surrounded by balloons. "Grateful for all the love," he captioned his post. Kartik Aaryan opted for a casual outfit for his birthday celebrations. Kartik's friends and colleagues wished him in the comments section of his post. Vaani Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday." Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada co-star Manisha Koirala also wished him. Tiger Shroff commented, "Happy birthday bro." Manish Malhotra, Kriti Khrabanda, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, Multi Mohan and others also dropped birthday greetings in the comments section.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post from his birthday festivities here:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year ,the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.