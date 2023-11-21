Kartik Aaryan On Sara-Ananya's Koffee With Karan Relationship Remarks: 'These Discussions Should Be Avoided'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmyGupshups)

Just a few days ago, Bollywood stunners Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Kapoor appeared together on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. Amidst the banter and laughs, one juicy tidbit that set the gossip mills on fire was the revelation that both Sara and Ananya had dated the charming Kartik Aaryan in the past and still managed to keep their friendship game strong. Days later, Kartik Aaryan offered his views on their candid remarks. In an interview with Film Companion, while maintaining his stand that relationships should be kept private, Kartik said, “Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye [One thing I believe is – if a relationship involves two people, then discussing those matters with others should be avoided. We should all respect our relationships.].”

“I have never spoken about my relationships and I expect the same from my [partner]. It's not good for someone to speak about the relationship. Things don't work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh [But when you are with someone] you don't imagine it to be like that. You don't imagine ki yeh khatam ho jayega [that this will end]. You should respect that time, that moment. You should respect yourself also. Because aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai [When you talk about that matter, it's not as if the person in front is only thinking about one individual; they are contemplating both individuals involved.] So, I think that no one should speak about their relationship," he added.

For context, while on the show, Karan Johar asked the actresses if it was easy for them to be cordial with each other, given they had both dated Kartik. To this, Sara Ali Khan replied, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So, it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you.”

Sara added, "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these nevers don't really work. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota [doesn't happen]."

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were romantically linked during the filming of Love Aaj Kal. However, reports followed that they had broken up, fuelling rumours of Kartik's involvement with Ananya. Currently, Ananya Panday is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur, a fact she cheekily confirmed with her "Aditya Coy Kapur" remark during the same episode of Koffee With Karan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Chandu Champion.