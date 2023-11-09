Koffee With Karan 8: Asked About Her Break-Up With Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Said This

Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 was so much more than just celebs sipping freshly brewed cups of coffee. The guests for the night, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spilled some beans, addressed the "Liger in the room" (pun intended) and a lot more. During the course of the show, the actresses also talked about their common ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar asked the actresses if it was easy for them to be cordial with each other, given they had both dated Kartik at some point. To this, Sara Ali Khan replied, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

Sara added, "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these nevers don't really work. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

Sara Ali Khan received an invite to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by Kartik Aaryan this year. They also greeted each other at the Gadar 2 success party a few months ago.

For those who didn't know, back in 2018, when Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the show, she was asked about a celeb she would like to date and she trended big time after she said on the celebrity talk show that she "wants to date" Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal dated for a while.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, co-stars of the 2019 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh briefly dated. Ananya and Kartik's break-up was confirmed by the actress' mother Bhavana Pandey on Karan Johar's show last year. KJo asked Bhavana, "Who do you think Ananya looks best with?" Her reply was Kartik Aaryan. "Then what happened? Why did they break up?" KJo asked her. Bhavana replied, "I thought you are talking about on screen." "But if they looked so good together, they should have kept it together," KJO asked again. She then replied, "You never know. Never say never."