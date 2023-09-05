Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon - A Trio We Love Aaj Kal And Forever

Kartik with Kriti and Sara. (courtesy: sakt)

Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai to celebrate Gadar 2's massive success at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. The event was attended by the likes of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others. Several pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on social media. Oh, and, the photo that has grabbed a lot of attention features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. In the selfie, the two are seen sharing the frame with Kriti Sanon. FYI: Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating. Sharing the photo on X, formerly called Twitter, a fan wrote, “The new trio in the town? Everyone make way for our 'SehParivar' Trio! IYKYK (If you know, you know).”

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. On the other hand, Kartik and Kriti Sanon have worked together — Luka Chuppi, and Shehzada.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reportedly started dating after the Atrangi Re actress expressed her wish to “date” him on Koffee With Karan Season 6. During the rapid-fire segment, Sara was asked to name the person she would like to date. The actress said, “I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan."

Meanwhile, in the last season of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, Sara Ali Khan avoided making any direct comments about her rumoured romance with Kartik Aaryan. Janhvi Kapoor was also part of the episode.

Earlier this year, in February, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together in Udaipur. The viral images sparked relationship rumours on social media. Talking to Siddharth Kannan about the pictures, Kartik Aaryan said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bahut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai [ A lot of people were already clicking our pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos].”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He has Captain India lined up. Sara Ali Khan's latest box office outing was with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Her upcoming projects include Metro In Dino, and Ae Watan Mere.