Koffee With Karan 6: After Sara Ali Khan's Dating Confession, A Response From Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan occupied a spot on the trends list for a number of reasons after she made her debut appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6. And one of the reasons is that Sara said she "wants to date" Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan. During the Rapid Fire segment, Karan asked Sara: "An actor you would like to date?" Before Sara could answer the question, KJo said, "You've already said that," hinting at Sara's previous answer, where she said that she wishes to marry Ranbir Kapoor. Much to KJo's surprise, Sara also had a reply for this question. She said, "I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan." When Kartik was asked about Sara's statement on the side-lines of the Lux Golden Rose Awards, he began blushing and said: "I don't know what to say but I think she is really pretty." He added, "Haan, matlab coffee pina chahunga."

A video of Kartik Aaryan's response is viral on social media. Take a look at it here:

Sara Ali Khan made her debut on Koffee With Karan 6 on Sunday. She was accompanied by her father Saif Ali Khan and she effortlessly handled Karan's questions during the often-dreaded Rapid Fire round and won like a boss. Here's proof:

Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, alongside Ranveer Singh.

Kartik Aaryan's debut film was Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor recently wrapped the schedule of Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon.