Koffee With Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan And Sara 'Cause A Storm'. Talk About Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Singh (And Of Course) Taimur

On Koffee With Karan 6 this week, host Karan Johar welcomed Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of the "unconventional" bond she shares with her father. The soon-to-be actress also spills the beans on her parents in today's episode. This was Sara's debut appearance on Koffee With Karan while it was Saif Ali Khan's third. Previously, Saif had shared the Koffee couch with wife Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. In case you missed all the candid confessions by the father-daughter duo tonight, we have got you covered.

Saif Ali Khan's 'unconventional' relationship with Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 when he was just 21 years and the couple welcomed their first child Sara in 1993. Both Saif and Sara said that due to the "less age gap" they shared a very "unconventional" relationship with each other.

Three questions Saif Ali Khan will ask Sara Ali Khan's boyfriend

During the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asks Saif about the three things he would ask Sara's boyfriend. "The first three questions Saif Ali Khan the father would ask Sara's boyfriend?" Now, Saif prompt to reply to the question and said: "Political views, drug...." This is when Karan Johar interrupts him saying, "Money would be a nice question to ask, I would ask that first."

When Sara Ali Khan decided to become an actress at the age of 4

Saif Ali Khan said that when Sara was four-years-old, she had accompanied him on a world tour and during a concert in Chicago when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was performing on stage, he noticed her on the floor peeping through the curtains and watching the actress perform. She was clearly mesmerised with Aishwarya's performance and after it was over she looked up to him and said: "This is what I want to do. This is my world, this is where I want to be!"

Saif Ali Khan's written note for ex-wife Amrita Singh before getting married to Kareena Kapoor

As Saif Ali Khan was "starting a new chapter" of his life with Kareena Kapoor, he sent a note to ex-wife Amrita wishing her well. "When I was getting married to Kareena and Sara was very excited and wanted to come over.. For some reason, before going down I wrote a note to Amrita. And I said, 'You know this is a new chapter starting, we have had our history and everything. Something along the lines of good wishes, I hope for both of us and something, you know to carry on, I sent it to Kareena. And I said, 'Have a look at this, if it's okay, I'm thinking of sending it across.' And Kareena said, 'I think it's really nice.' I sent it across and then Sara called me and said, 'You know I was coming anyway but now I am coming with a happy heart even more.'"

Karan Johar thinks Taimur is the highest on the rate card of paparazzi

We know the Internet's obsession with Taimur and Karan Johar was surely not letting go thisopportunity to talk about the little munchkin's "friendship" with the paparazzi. "He says hello and hey. Taimur loves them and he is innocent. People said to me that it's dangerous but paparazzi in India has been good." To this Karan said: "I would want Roohi and Yash to take paparazzi lessons from Taimur. His one picture is of I guess Rs 1500. He is highest on the rate card."

Saif Ali Khan on his ups and downs in his career

On the show, Karan Johar prodded Saif Ali Khan to speak about the ups and downs in his career and if he ever had second thoughts about his existence in films. "I always to and be a better actor. This is the 2.0 version of my acting life and I feel I have grown more. It might be a bit delusional but I never felt very bad." Sara Ali Khan also added that film's performance at the box office does not affect him.

Then, the Rapid fire round

Karan Johar wanted some really rapid and fiery answers, and he got some really nice ones from Sara Ali Khan, who ultimately took the Koffee hamper home.

