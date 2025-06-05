Sara Ali Khan On Her Favourite Power Couple At The <i>Metro In Dino</i> Trailer Launch: "For Me It's My Father And Kareena"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sara Ali Khan's film "Metro In Dino" is set to release on July 4, 2025. At the trailer launch, she named her favorite power couple as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara expressed admiration for her father Saif and stepmother Kareena as a couple.

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her film Metro In Dino. At the trailer launch of the film yesterday, she was asked to choose her favourite power couple.

Without any hesitation, Sara replied by saying that it was her father, actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

About Kareena And Saif

Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh from 1991-2004. They parted ways after 13 years. They have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif got married in October 2012. They have two kids Taimur and Jeh.

The two fell in love on the sets of Tashan, and after dating for a while, they got married.

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects

After Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, Sara Ali Khan is reportedly collaborating with her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai again.

India Today reported that while all information regarding the project has been kept under wraps, Sara has begun shooting for the film.

Metro In Dino

It is a story of couples in a modern-day world and how they get entangled in complicated relationships when love finds them.

The film is led by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is slated to release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

