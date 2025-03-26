NDTV Yuva: "The Family Felt Grateful, It Could Have Gone So Wrong," Says Sara Ali Khan On Saif Ali Khan Attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025, during a burglary attempt. He had sustained multiple stab wounds, he was stabbed 6 times, two were deep, while one was near the spine.

His family had rushed to be by his side during this difficult time. After a successful surgery, he was released from the Lilavati Hospital and advised to rest at home.

Sara Ali Khan addressed the horrific incident, in a conversation with NDTV Yuva, earlier today.

Sara said, "It makes you realise what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practicing mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it."

On being asked if the family got closer after Saif Ali Khan's unfortunate attack, Sara Ali Khan reacted by saying that it was simply about being grateful.

The actress said, "It is not about being closer. He is my father, we are as close as we can be. It did not make me realise that he is my father, it made me realise that life can change overnight. So every day deserves mindful celebration. It made me realise just being grateful."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has Jewel Thief coming up, where he will be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Skyforce with Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar.