Koffee With Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan Is Breaking The Internet. 'Bollywood's New Volcano,' Says Twitter

To say that the Internet loved Koffee With Sara is an understatement

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 19, 2018 10:45 IST
Sara Ali Khan in Koffee With Karan 6. (Image credit: Hotstar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "So confident, so charming, so vocal, so honest," wrote a Twitter user
  2. The Internet has predicted a bright future for Sara
  3. Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film Kedarnath releases on December 7

"Do you really want to break the Internet?" Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan on his talk show Koffee With Karan 6 and she replied: "Why Not?" And here we are, a little over 12 hours (at the time of writing this piece) after the episode aired, and Sara Ali Khan broke the Internet after she appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show. To say that the Internet loved Koffee With Sara is an understatement. Twitter users cannot stop praising the actress-in-waiting for her style and the confidence with which she positioned herself of the Koffee couch. The Internet has predicted a bright future for Sara and one Twitter user also said that she is "the kind nepotism we deserve."

Here are some tweets about Sara Ali Khan, whom we met for the first time on Koffee With Karan 6:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, was confident and honest when she answered KJo's questions. In a segment of the show, Karan Johar described Sara Ali Khan as a 'mix of both her parents' with the 'solitude of Saif' and the 'crazy sense of humour for Amrita Singh.' Sara added: "Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have a kid. That kid is me, of course I'm weird. They're both weird, we're all weird." Sara's spunky answers had the talk show host and the tele-viewers ROFL.

Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Kedarnath on December 7 and after that Simmba on December 28. She stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath while she's been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

sara ali khansraa koffee with karankoffee with karan 6

