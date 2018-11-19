Koffee With Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan Is Breaking The Internet. 'Bollywood's New Volcano,' Says Twitter

Sara Ali Khan in Koffee With Karan 6. (Image credit: Hotstar)

"Do you really want to break the Internet?" Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan on his talk show Koffee With Karan 6 and she replied: "Why Not?" And here we are, a little over 12 hours (at the time of writing this piece) after the episode aired, and Sara Ali Khan broke the Internet after she appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show. To say that the Internet loved Koffee With Sara is an understatement. Twitter users cannot stop praising the actress-in-waiting for her style and the confidence with which she positioned herself of the Koffee couch. The Internet has predicted a bright future for Sara and one Twitter user also said that she is "the kind nepotism we deserve."

Here are some tweets about Sara Ali Khan, whom we met for the first time on Koffee With Karan 6:

Its looongg loongg time since i have been this excited for someone Sara Ali Khan is definitely here to stay and the kind nepotism we deserve #KoffeeWithKaran#KoffeeWithSara — East Wind(@its_zaalima) November 19, 2018

10 Years From Now - #SaraAliKhan is going to be the number one female star. So Confident, So Charming, So Vocal, So Honest... One Episode of #KoffeeWithKaran, and quite sure that she has already won several hearts! — Himesh (@himeshmankad) November 18, 2018

#SaraAliKhan New Volcano To Bollywood.. She is Just Going to Erupt Like @aliaa08.

She Showed a Great Sense Of humor But She was also Watching #KWK From Beginning.

Setting Up The Best Example Of MovingOnWithLife!!! LOved it.

So Influencing. @karanjohar#KoffeeWithKaranhttps://t.co/Ie5gQUPNkb — Kevin Patel (@kevinpatel2996) November 19, 2018

It's taken #SaraAliKhan just about 49 odd minutes on #KoffeeWithKaran to win me over as a fan! Her confidence, wit, maturity & spunk will certainly take her to glorious heights of stardom! Mark my words guys, she's here to conquer your hearts! — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) November 18, 2018

#SaraAliKhan Is such a confident girl — tanzeem (@simply_tanz) November 19, 2018

Sara is so well-spoken and beautiful, love her mindset and confidence, definitely can see me being a fan of hers #KoffeeWithSara — Ramisha. (@DeewaniMastani_) November 19, 2018

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, was confident and honest when she answered KJo's questions. In a segment of the show, Karan Johar described Sara Ali Khan as a 'mix of both her parents' with the 'solitude of Saif' and the 'crazy sense of humour for Amrita Singh.' Sara added: "Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have a kid. That kid is me, of course I'm weird. They're both weird, we're all weird." Sara's spunky answers had the talk show host and the tele-viewers ROFL.

Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Kedarnath on December 7 and after that Simmba on December 28. She stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath while she's been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba.