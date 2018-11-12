Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan Wants To Imbibe This Quality Of Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan photographed with dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her debut film Kedarnath, told the press that she wants to 'imbibe Kareena Kapoor's professionalism,' reports news agency PTI. She was speaking at the trailer launch of Kedarnath. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh. Kareena is Saif's present wife. "I think Kareena is extremely professional. The way she does her work, it's amazing. So I would want to imbibe her professionalism," PTI quoted Sara as saying. Sara Ali Khan is debuting opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The film is slated to release on December 7.

Asked whether Saif was supportive of her decision to enter the entertainment industry, Sara said her father wanted her to first finish her studies first. Saif had earlier said that he was a bit 'concerned' for Sara but supports her too.

"My father used to say I should finish my studies first before entering films. He was fully supportive if I wanted to do films but wanted me to study first. When I got a chance to be a part of 'Kedarnath', I liked the script so much I knew I had to do it," Sara said, PTI reports.

Last year, when Sara signed up for Kedarnath, Kareena said she will 'rock the industry. "I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes, she is looking gorgeous. I truly believe that with her beauty and her talent, she is going to rock the industry for sure," Kareena told PTI.

Meanwhile, Sara, who comes from a family of actors, was also asked if she feels any "pressure" as she represents a legacy. Her grandmother Sharmila Tagore is a famous veteran actress. Her parents are also actors while aunt Soha also belongs to the film industry.

"Pressure is there but a lot of people also say 'it's easier for you, you are getting work without anyone even seeing your work.' There are two sides to everything. We can say we have pressure but there are benefits too which I can't escape from. I know that the fact that I can ask for work from Abhishek Kapoor or Rohit Shetty is in itself a big deal. I feel very lucky that I have two films coming up," Sara said.

After Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which also releases in December. Ranveer Singh is her co-star in Simmba.

(With inputs from PTI)