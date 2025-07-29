Watch: Sara Ali Khan's Gurudwara Visit With Rumoured Beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan was in the news this month with her latest release, Metro In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. However, she sparked dating rumours once again as a video of hers with rumoured partner Arjun Pratap Bajwa went viral online recently.

What's Happening

Social media reacted to a video making the rounds online where Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa, who are said to be in a relationship, were seen exiting a Gurudwara in Delhi recently.

While at first Sara is seen walking towards the car alone, Arjun then comes in the frame, following her as they get into the same car and zoom off.

This further fuelled all the ongoing speculations about their relationship as they remain tight-lipped.

How Fans Reacted

Fans had a surprisingly warm response to their pair, as one Internet user commented, "Superhit jodi."

Another fan stated, "What a beautiful pair."

There were some remarks on security concerns around Sara Ali Khan's safety, too, with several videos surfacing online.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa's Background

He dons more hats than one, as he is an actor, musician, and mixed martial arts enthusiast. He is Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa's son, who is the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab.

Arjun has earlier worked as an Assistant Director in Akshay Kumar's Singh is Bliing. He has also released a series of singles, namely Thinkin' Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute, and the fusion track Parda, which was in collaboration with Tech Panda & Kenzani.

In A Nutshell

Sara Ali Khan's last release was Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which boasts of an ensemble cast. The actress was once again trending online as a new video surfaced online where she was seen leaving a Gurudwara in Delhi with rumoured partner Arjun Pratap Bajwa.