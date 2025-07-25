Sara Ali Khan's Heel Broke At Brother Ibrahim's <i>Sarzameen</i> Screening. Pap Says, "Fevical Laga Lo"

Sara Ali Khan knows how to handle odd moments and turn them into headlines. On Thursday evening, Sara came to cheer for her brother Ibrahim at his new film Sarzameen screening.

What's Happening

Sara Ali Khan was looking gorgeous as ever in a black dress.

In the viral video, we can see her heading towards the red carpet when one of her heels comes off.

Sara didn't get nervous or embarrassed. She is seen quietly taking the help of a woman nearby and gets her heels fixed with glue.

The moment that had the Internet talking was Sara's fun banter with the paparazzi stationed over there.

When a paparazzo suggested, "Fevicol laga lo," Sara quickly replied, "laga lia hai (I have already applied glue)."

Then she posed with her brother on the red carpet and flashed her best smile for the shutterbugs.

Sarzameen is directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani and stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kajol in key roles. It was released on JioplusHotstar on July 25.

It's a powerful tale of a father who is bent on serving the nation and a son who has deviated from the path of patriotism. The film opened to average reviews.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and she received praise for her performance.

In A Nutshell

Sara Ali Khan's heel broke at a film screening but she didn't let the moment spoil her evening.