Viral: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Spotted Chatting. Fans Are Thrilled

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are once again creating a buzz on the Internet as they were spotted chatting. Soon after their pictures went viral on social media, their fans couldn't keep calm. In the viral images, they can be seen happily chatting. Kartik looks uber cool in a white t-shirt, black checkered shirt and blue jeans, while Sara looks pretty in a white crop top and black bottoms. The picture seems to be from Udaipur, as they both are in the city (more on it later). Soon after a fan page shared the images, their fans flooded the comment section.

An excited fan wrote, "Wait what for real !??" while another wrote, "Them...them ... OMG... I was actually seeing LAK2 (Love Aaj Kal 2) because of ur (your) memories and stories and came to see this... Y (why) can't i control my tears..."

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who worked in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, were reportedly in a relationship for some time. However, they parted ways shortly after the release of the film.

Talking about Sara and Kartik's Udaipur trip, a few days ago, Sara Ali Khan updated her fans about her Udaipur visit. She shared pictures on her Instagram stories, one was a photo of the hotel she was staying at, while the another was a photo of Rajasthani thali.

On Wednesday, Kartik Aryan arrived in Udaipur and shared a picture and videos on his Instagram stories. It seems Kartik is in the city to promote his upcoming film Shehzada.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Laxman Utekar's untiled with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Kartik Aaryan on the other hand, has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha.