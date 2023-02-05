Kartik Aaryan's Caption For Agra Pic With Kriti Sanon: 'Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz'

Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: TheAaryanKartik)

Please don't disturb, Kartik Aaryan. The actor is super busy with the promotional diaries of his upcoming film Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. After exploring the land of Punjabi and celebrating Makar Sankranti in Shehzada style at Rann of Kutch, Kartik Aaryan landed in Agra. Of course, Kriti joined him. The two even visited the iconic monument, the Taj Mahal. In the pic shared on Twitter, Kartik and Kriti are seen looking at each other as they pose with The Taj Mahal in the background. Kartik didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz.” Too good, Kartik, too good. The pic became an instant hit on the social media platform. Check it out:

Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz pic.twitter.com/jKNndDR0KG — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 4, 2023

In another update from the city of Agra, Kartik Aaryan is seen holding packets of the quintessential sweet - petha. Wondering, why? His mother will scold him. We aren't saying this. The actor did. “Agra jaa kar petha nahi khrida toh mummy se bahut dant padti (If I don't buy petha from Agra my mum will scold me).

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their arrival in Agra with a clip that was recorded inside the flight. The clip begins with Kriti asking Kartik, “Where are we flying to?” To this, the actor says, “Goa…Oh no, Agra.” The caption read, “Goa nahi Agra jaa rahe hai.”

Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 17. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rohit Roy are also part of the project. The film is a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Shehzada will also mark Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second film together. Earlier, they have shared the screenspace in Luka Chuppi. Kartik was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. The film released directly on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipursh. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are part of the film. She also has The Crew in the lineup. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh are part of the film.