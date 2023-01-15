Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Surrounded By Sea Of Fans, Celebrates Makar Sankranti Like This

A still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan aka Shehzada is here to wish everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The actor has shared a video from the promotion campaign of his upcoming film, by Rohit Dhawan, on Instagram. Destination: Rann Utsav in Kutch. Here, Kartik is standing on a bonnet amid a sea of fans. We can hear fans screaming their heart out as Kartik waves at them. Moments later, the actor picks a giant kite with Shehzada written on it. For the side note, Kartik didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just added a crown emoji to it. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts.

Here is the post we are talking about:

Kartik Aaryan has also dropped a still from the same venue. Here, the actor is looking at the giant kite. Along with the pic, Kartik wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti from your Shehzada.”

Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 10. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Before this, Kartik and Kriti shared the screen space in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rohit Roy.

Before this, Kartik Aaryan was in Jalandhar for the promotional campaign. He was joined by Kriti Sanon on this trip. The actor also celebrated Lohri, the harvest festival. From grooving to the beats of dhol to participating in the Lohri rituals, Kartik and Kriti clearly had a blast. The side note read, “Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. [Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri].My first Lohri celebration in Punjab.”

The makers, earlier this week, dropped the trailer of Shehzada and fans, including, just can't wait to watch Kartik's all-new avatar.

You can watch the trailer here:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. He is also part of Aashiqui 3