Imtiaz Ali On Sara-Kartik's <i>Love Aaj Kal 2</i> Not Doing Well: "The Film Lacked Freshness"

Love Aaj Kal 2 starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, was a sequel to the 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal, which had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Both the films were directed by Imtiaz Ali, however, the sequel failed to connect with the audience.

While interacting with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel Game Changers, Imtiaz Ali spoke about what exactly did not work with the audience about Love Aaj Kal 2.

Imtiaz Ali shared, "I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that's why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn't understand what happened. Aisa lag raha tha voh dil se nahi ho rahi hai (It seemed like it wasn't coming from the heart). Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness."

Addressing all the comments on the wrong casting in Love Aaj Kal 2, the director reacted, "Not because of casting, but whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason for it. I had that reason, but I wasn't able to express it. At least, it didn't get expressed in the publicity of the film. In a way, yes. Though I had a new story in Love Aaj Kal 2, the film didn't work. So unless it is necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never, Rockstar 2 may be nice."

Love Aaj Kal 2 also had Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in key roles. The film had released in theatres in 2020, but it only minted a mere Rs 56.9 crore worldwide and was declared a flop film.

Last year, Imtiaz Ali impressed the audience with his film Chamkila. It had Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. He is currently busy shooting for O Saathi Re with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari.