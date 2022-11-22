On Kartik Aaryan's Birthday, Special Posts From Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Kartik Aaryan, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today (November 22), received special birthday wishes from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Sara re-shared Kartik's birthday celebrations post on her Instagram stories, and wrote a sweet note that read, "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for, and may all your dream continue coming true." she also added a "Happy Birthday" sticker on it. Sara was rumoured to be dating Kartik during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2, but the two reportedly parted ways after a while.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Along with the photo, she wrote, No secret that you're gonna have a blockbuster year. Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan."

Here have a look at Sara and Ananya's posts:

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan's parents surprised the actor with midnight celebrations. The actor shared adorable pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Freddy, co-starring Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic-thriller drama is slated to premiere on December 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Next year he will be seen in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to release on February 10. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.