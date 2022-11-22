For BFF Ananya Panday, It Was 'Worth The Wait' As Shanaya Kapoor Shares New Pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor has shared a series of stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot, and they are oh-so-pretty. In the images, Shanaya can be seen in a denim-on-denim outfit. Sharing the post, she simply wrote, "supppp." However, her BFF Ananya Panday and her cousin Khushi Kapoor are blown away by her photoshoot images. In the comment section, Ananya wrote, "Worth the wait," followed by a love-struck emoticon, while Khushi wrote, "sexy." Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons and wrote "love." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, also starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie will go on the floors early next year. Sharing the post, Karan Johar wrote, "Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!"

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 3. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, she wrote, " Chapter 23." In the images, we can see Shanaya celebrating with her brother Jahaan Kapoor and friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Soon after she shared the post, her mom Maheep Kapoor dropped an adorable comment, "it's going to be an outstanding chapter," followed by heart emoticons, while Ananya Panday wrote, "Chotttu."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.