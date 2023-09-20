Ganesh Chaturthi At Kartik Aaryan's House: Sara Ali Khan Leads Celeb Roll Call

Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan's house

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continued in Mumbai as celebs visited actor Kartik Aaryan's house on Wednesday evening. Some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra and others paid a visit to the Dhamaka star's house for Ganpati Darshan. Sara Ali Khan opted for a beautiful red kurta as she was clicked outisde Kartik Aaryan's house. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who worked in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, were reportedly in a relationship for some time. However, they parted ways shortly after the release of the film.

See Sara Ali Khan's OOTN:

The other guests, who visited Kartik Aaryan's house included actress Mrunal Thaur, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, actor Jackky Bhagnani and director Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur.

See some other pictures from the night:

Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to pictures of himself standing infront of a Ganesh idol in a yellow kurta. The actor captioned the post as, "Oh our fate. Joe Bappa came to our home again. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look at the post here:

Sara ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were earlier spotted together at Gadar 2's success bash hosted by Sunny Deol. In the selfie, the two are seen sharing the frame with Kriti Sanon. Sharing the photo on X, formerly called Twitter, a fan wrote, “The new trio in the town? Everyone make way for our 'SehParivar' Trio! IYKYK (If you know, you know).” Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. On the other hand, Kartik and Kriti Sanon have worked together — Luka Chuppi, and Shehzada.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reportedly started dating after the Atrangi Re actress expressed her wish to “date” him on Koffee With Karan Season 6. During the rapid-fire segment, Sara was asked to name the person she would like to date. The actress said, “I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan."

Earlier this year, in February, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together in Udaipur. The viral images sparked relationship rumours on social media. Talking to Siddharth Kannan about the pictures, Kartik Aaryan said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bahut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai [ A lot of people were already clicking our pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos].”