Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Are Pilates Partners In This Video

Sara and Ananya in a still from the video. (courtesy: namratapurohit)

You know it is not just any other workout video when it features Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Fitness instructor Namrata Purohit posted a video featuring the two actresses doing Pilates together and it is trending a great deal. "This is just a tiny glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's workout today...making it look sooo easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do," Namrata Purohit captioned the post.

She added in her post, "I have always believed that when you enjoy your workout, it's more likely that you will come back for your next one. It's easier to do something you enjoy, working out should never feel stressful, or just too difficult all the time. There has to be a balance, you work hard but can also have fun while at it. PS: also it's important to remember there are different aspects to fitness, strength being one of them, but it is equally important to work on balance, reaction time, agility, coordination and more."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.

Ananya Panday recently starred in the hit Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Student Of The Year 2 and Liger.