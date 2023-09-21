Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Gauri Khan, Suhana, Navya And Other Stars At Ananya Panday's Puja

Gauri, Suhana, Navya with Ananya-Bhavana. (Courtesy: BhavanaPandey)

Ganesh Chaturthi fervour has gripped Bollywood and how. Ananya Panday's family celebrated the festival with grandeur and her friends and colleagues marked their presence at her place. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram feed. In one set of pictures, Bhavana and Ananya can be seen posing with Gauri Khan, Suhana Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda. Bhavana also shared some famjam moments in her carousel post. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you Bappa for bringing so much joy and happiness!"

Take a look at her post here:

In another set of pictures, Bhavana Pandey can be seen with her besties and "Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives" co-stars Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor. In one picture, Maheep and her daughter Shanaya and Bhavana-Ananya pose for the camera with folded hands. Bhavana was also joined by Malaika and Amrita Arora, designer Vikram Phadnis, filmmaker Farah Khan for the festivities. She wrote in the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for bringing so much love and joy." Take a look at her post here:

Earlier, this week Ananya Panday shared this picture after welcoming Ganapati at her place. She wrote, "Welcome home Bappa." ICYMI this is the post we are talking about:

For the visarjan, Ananya Panday was accompanied by best friends Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda. In the picture shared on Instagram story, the trio can be seen dressed in their traditional attires. Ananya captioned the picture, "Visarjan partners."

Earlier this week, Gauri Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda attended the celebartions at the Ambani residence in style. Ananya Panday chose a red saree for the occasion and looked absolutely gorgeous. Suhana Khan chose pastel shade salwar suit while Navya attended the puja with brother Agastya Nanda.