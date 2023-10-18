Just Sara Ali Khan Serving Travel Goals In This Pic From Amsterdam

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

New day, new picture from Sara Ali Khan's travel bucket and we are not complaining. Sara Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying in Europe, shared new pictures from Amsterdam. Sara Ali Khan wore a hot pink coloured top and blue denims. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying her surrounding whole-heartedly. In the last picture, Sara can be seen relaxing on the banks of a water body. Sara wrote in the caption, "Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment...because all that you seek is already within you -Rumi." Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier Sara shared a bunch of photos from London. Sara Ali Khan was joined by her mother Amrita Singh and a friend. The actor literally played with vibrant colours, courtesy her OOTDs. In the first picture, Sara can be seen taking a selfie with her mother at the back in the background of a setting sun. The actor wore a vibrant yellow top, teaming it up with a multi-coloured cap. In another picture, Sara can be seen posing against the backdrop of lush green. In another frame, she can be seen posing with folded hands in front of the box office. Sara also posed in style in front of Barry's which has a caption "the best workout in the world" on its door. Sara wrote in the caption, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee, Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat."

Take a look at the post here:

Sara's photo dump from Paris initiated the conversation on the Internet. In one of the videos, Sara can be seen taking the help of a man to load her luggage on a train. While keeping the luggage, she said "OH my god, too many bags. I really need a lot of help. My mum is videoing this and not helping." Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Paris to London. Moments of despair For Sara to share. Clearly mommy don't care. Not fair... not fair."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Sara also has Ae Watan Mere Watan at hand. It's a drama based on true events. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.