Sara Ali Khan And Mom Amrita Singh Are Currently 'Villains In Villayat.' See London Pics

Sara shared the image. (Courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan is one true globe-trotter. The Kedarnath actor, who is currently holidaying in Europe, shared a bunch of images from London. Sara Ali Khan was joined by her mother Amrita Singh and a friend. In a new set of pictures shared by Sara, the actor literally played with vibrant colours, courtesy her OOTDs. In the first picture, Sara can be seen taking a selfie with her mother at the back in the background of a setting sun. The actor wore a vibrant yellow top, teaming it up with a multi-coloured cap. In another picture, Sara can be seen posing against the backdrop of lush green. Sara matched her violet shades with violet top and it's so cool. In another frame, she can be seen posing with folded hands in front of the box office. Sara also posed in style in front of Barry's which has a caption "the best workout in the world" on its door. Sara wrote in the caption, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee, Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat."

Take a look at Sara's post here:

Sara's photo dump from Paris initiated the conversation on the Internet. In one of the videos, Sara can be seen taking the help of a man to load her luggage on a train. While keeping the luggage, she said "OH my god, too many bags. I really need a lot of help. My mum is videoing this and not helping." Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Paris to London. Moments of despair For Sara to share. Clearly mommy don't care. Not fair... not fair."

Sara also shared glimpses of her visit exploring the city of love. She wrote in the caption, "Coffee, culture and sunsets. A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to louvre- with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges... Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!... afternoon strolls with mommy & monet evening ones with Shakespeare & co..And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit au revoir Paris." Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Sara also has Ae Watan Mere Watan at hand. It's a drama based on true events. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.