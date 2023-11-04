Koffee With Karan 8: 'I Am Feeling Very Ananya Coy Kapur' - Ananya Panday's Reaction To Sara Ali Khan's 'Night Manager' Remark

Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Karan Johar shared the promo video from big guest reveal of Koffee With Karan 8 on Friday evening and and we can't wait for these brewing conversations on the koffee couch (yes, koffee with a K). One moment from the teaser has been trending a great deal. We are talking about the clip featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, where the Atrangi Re star cryptically hints that Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating. When KJo asked Sara about the one thing that Ananya Panday has that she doesn't, Sara replied, "Night Manager," FYI, The Night Manager is a series starring Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Wait, it gets better. Ananya Panday, after blushing for a bit, adds, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." (pun very much intended). Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Check out the promo of Koffee With Karan 8 here:

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. The actors, who walked the runway together this year, are frequently pictured together. They were also holidaying in Portugal earlier this year, photos from which went crazy viral.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will co-star in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.