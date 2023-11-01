Inside Ananya Panday's 'Special' Halloween Celebrations: 'A Witch On A Beach'

Ananya Panday shared this image. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday is currently living the best time of her life in the picturesque paradise—Maldives. The actress jetted off to the island nation to celebrate her 25th birthday on October 30. Since then the actress has turned her Instagram family green with envy, with her constant update of her intimate birthday celebration. Apart from her birthday, the actress also had a little Halloween celebration of her own. How do we know? Ananya shared a series of pictures of herself recreating a beachy-"witch" look. Ananya wore a crop tank top with a matching denim skirt and of course, the witch hat. We also got a glance at the spooky Halloween decor on the island. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, “A witch on a beach… special-special Halloween.” Replying to the post, Ananya's friend Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Cute little ghost you got there.” Her mother and Alanna Panday's mother dropped a red heart emoticon.”

Before this, Ananya Panday shared glimpses of herself enjoying the beach. In a slew of pictures, the actress was seen soaking in some Vitamin D in stylish beachwear. Along with the pictures, the Dream Girl 2 star wrote, “The happiest little Scorpio.”

On her birthday, Ananya Panday shared a bunch of pictures from her holiday abode in Maldives. In the opening frame, she is seen posing with some scrumptious seafood kept in front of her. In one of the videos, a group of men are singing the happy birthday song. These pictures were shared along with a note that read, “25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine… thank you thank you thank you for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will be next seen in Call Me Bae with Varun Dhawan. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the line-up.