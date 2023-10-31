Ananya Panday's Birthday Pics From Maldives Get Big Love From Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya shared this image. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday, who just turned 25 on Monday, shared a bunch of pictures from her holiday abode Maldives where she celebrated her birthday. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen posing pretty for the camera with a lot of scrumptious food placed in front of her. In one of the videos, we can see a group of men singing happy birthday song for her while Ananya smiles. Ananya also shared a few candid shots of herself taken against the backdrop of a sea beach. She also gave a tour of the place. Ananya wrote in the caption, "25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine. thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes. also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign."

Ananya's post received a lot of love from her friends, colleagues and family. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Stay blessed" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana, who acted with Ananya in Dream Girl 2, dropped a cake and a heart emoji in the comments thread. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling girl god surround yourself with the brightest people and the happiest smiles." Director Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday baby... have the best year ever." Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya's father Chunky Panday shared a bunch of images with the birthday girl and wrote in the caption, "Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann. Love you Forever." Take a look:

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey shared a couple of throwback pictures along with the new ones. She wished her with these words, "Happy Birthday my pudding !!! Love you the mostest wishing you all the happiness !!!! You make us so proud #shineon." Take a look:

Ananya also received good wish messages from her best friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. ICYMI, This is how Suhana wished her bestie.

Ananya Panday was pictured at the airport on Sunday. She was dressed in her casual outfit. Aditya Roy Kapur was also pictured at the airport. However, they were not pictured together. Take a look at the video here:

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She acted in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2. She will make her web debut with the show Call Me Bae.