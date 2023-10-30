To Birthday Girl Ananya Panday, Love From BFFs Suhana, Shanaya, Navya

Suhana shared this image. (Courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Ananya Panday celebrates her 25th birthday today. There are no points in guessing that Ananya's best friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda would send her best wish messages. Obviously, the BFFs wished Ananya with some adorable pictures and good wish messages. Let's start with Suhana Khan. Suhana shared the first picture from an event where Ananya and she were dressed in their festive best. Suhana wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my bestiee" and dropped a heart emoji. Suhana shared another throwback picture where she was joined by Ananya and her sister Rysa. They were seen in an eatery. The caption read, "Love you forever and ever."

Suhana also shared a recent picture in which Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana can be seen in black outfits. Tagging Ananya, she just dropped a blessed and a heart emoji.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture from their travel buckets in which Navya and Ananya can be seen swimming in a water body. Navya wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my love. Here's to navigating all the choppy waters in life together."

Shanaya Kapoor shared a beautiful selfie with Ananya and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday soulsister!!!" Shanya also shared a throwback video from their childhood days.

Ananya Panday was pictured at the airport on Sunday. She was dressed in her casual outfit. Aditya Roy Kapur was also pictured at the airport. They were reportedly on a holiday break to celebrate Ananya's birthday. Take a look at the video here:

On Friday, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a dinner date and they were twinning in black. The video went viral. They were seen chatting and sharing a laugh. Take a look:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship first came to limelight when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2.