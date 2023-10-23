Pics: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Others Party With Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani with Suhana. (courtesy: orry1)

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan had a whole lot of fun a party hosted in Mumbai on Saturday. Moments from the aforementioned party have been curated by Orhan Awatramani on his Instagram stories. In one of the photos, Orhan is seen posing with Suhana Khan. Another shot features Suhana's The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor. Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar along with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara were also present at the get-together. "About Saturday night," Orhan Awatramani captioned one of the Instagram stories.

See the inside photos from the party here. All the guests were dressed in black outfits at the party:

Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in Thank You For Coming along with Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. Her upcoming releases include Metro... In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan was also named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. She was recently named as one of the brand ambassador of the beauty platform Tira as well.

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's rendition of Archies. Her sister Janhvi and brother Arjun are also Bollywood actors.