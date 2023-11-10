Diwali 2023: Kartik Aaryan Attends Ex-Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's Party. See Pics

Kartik Aaryan greeting the paparazzi

Diwali celebrations are going on in full swing in Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan hosted a diwali bash for her friends and colleagues at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Orry were some of the guests who attended the bash. Kartik Aaryan also marked his presence at the party. Sara Ali Khan acknowledged her break-up with Kartik Aaryan on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, which started streaming from Wednesday midnight. Kartik Aaryan wore a yellow kurta for the occasion. He greeted the paparazzi, stationed outside Sara'a house, with folded hands. Here are some of the pictures from the night:

Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the show if it was easy for them to remain friends, given the fact that they had dated Kartik Aaryan at some point of time. Sara replied, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved, I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

Sara added, "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these nevers don't really work. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

A couple of months back, Sara Ali Khan also attended Ganapati Utsav at Kartik Aaryan's house. She wore a red kurta for the occasion. Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur were also spotted outside Kartik's house on the occasion. Here's a picture of Sara from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Sara ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted together at Gadar 2's success bash hosted by Sunny Deol. In the selfie, the two are seen sharing the frame with Kriti Sanon. Sharing the photo on X, (formerly called Twitter), a fan wrote, "The new trio in the town? Everyone make way for our 'SehParivar' Trio! IYKYK (If you know, you know)." Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. On the other hand, Kartik and Kriti Sanon worked together - Luka Chuppi, and Shehzada. Take a look at the post here:

In an earlier season of Koffee With Karan, Sara expressed her wish to "date" Kartik Aaryan. Later, she acted with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. They were reportedly dating during the shoot of the film. However, they parted ways shortly after the release of the film.