Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Reunion. Bonus - Ibrahim And Ananya Panday

It was a Love Aaj Kal reunion for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. They were pictured together at the screening of Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Sara was accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. For those who didn't know, back in 2018, when Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the chat show Koffee With Karan, she was asked about a celeb she would like to date and she trended big time after she said on the celebrity talk show that she "wants to date" Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal dated for a while.

Sara Ali Khan received an invite to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by Kartik Aaryan last year. They also greeted each other at the Gadar 2 success party last year.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also featured in Netflix's Dhamaka. His line-up of films also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The actor recently starred in Kabir Khan's critically acclaimed sports drama Chandu Champion. He will also star in an untitled project with Karan Johar. The project was announced on Kartik Aaryan's birthday last year.

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She recently starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino. Last year, the actress starred in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.