Celeb Roll Call At Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i> Screening: Suhana Khan, Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others

Just before the release of Call Me Bae, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ananya Panday's bestfriend Suhana Khan wouldn't have missed the screening for the world. Sara Ali Khan was accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Other guests at the screening included Tamannaah, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Uorfi Javed. Ananya's parents, actor Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana also attended the screening. They were perfectly dressed for the occasion. See photos from the screening here:

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor watched their bestie Ananya Panday's show last night.

Vedang Raina and Orry also attended the screening.

Karan Johar, who has produced the series, was pictured with Ananya Panday.

The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. Besides Ananya Panday, it stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and Gurfateh Pirzada. Call Me Bae showcases the journey of Bella (Ananya Panday) finding herself, navigating work and love in the city of dreams. It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, which also featured Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.