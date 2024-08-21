Siddhant Chaturvedi's LOL Reaction To Ananya Panday's Struggle Dialogue In <i>Call Me Bae</i> Trailer

After the trailer release of Call Me Bae, Siddhant Chaturvedi hilariously reacted to the clip. Sharing the trailer of the Ananya Panday led show on his Instagram story, Siddhant wrote, "Ananya Panday in your element and how! Collin D'Cunha best wishes to the whole team! Looks super fun! PS: love the last part" and he tagged Prime Video India, Dharma Movies and Karan Johar. In the trailer of Call Me Bae, Ananya's character says to a watchman, "Majburio se mai guzar rahi hu bhaiya (I am going through a lot of struggle)." The watchman then responds, "Aapki majburiyaan jahan shuru hoti hain vwahan tak pahunchna hi to hamara sapna hai (Where your struggle begins, reaching that point is precisely our dream)." Ananya's character hilariously replies, "Where have I heard that one before?"

This is what Siddhant Chaturvedi posted:

The dialogue is a bit similar to Siddhant and Ananya's viral 2019 exchange. A little background for those who require one. At the Newcomers Roundtable 2019, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, told Rajeev Masand that her dad Chunky Panday had neither been part of Karan Johar's show nor a Dharma film. She said, "I've always wanted to be an actor. This has been my dream as well and I feel like just because my dad is an actor, I'm not going to say no to an opportunity to act, you know. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, you know it isn't as easy as everyone says it is. Everyone has their own journey."

However, Siddhant Chaturvedi stole the show with his closing statement, which was: "I think everybody has their own struggle. Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is where our dreams come true, their struggle begins)."