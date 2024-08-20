Ananya Pandey's <i>Call Me Bae</i> Trailer Has A Siddhant Chaturvedi Connection

The trailer for Ananya Panday's upcoming Prime Video series Call Me Bae is now out. It includes a clever nod to Siddhant Chaturvedi's well-known satirical comment about Ananya's struggle. In the trailer, towards the end, Ananya's character says to a watchman, “Majburio se mai guzar rahi hu bhaiya. [I am going through difficulties.]” The watchman then responds with a remark similar to Siddhant's statement: “Aapki majburia jaha shuru hoti hai vahan jak pahunchna hi to hamara sapna hai. [Where your difficulties begin, reaching that point is precisely our dream.” Ananya's character then humorously wonders, “Where have I heard that one before?”

Well, if you have not “heard that before” let us take you back to 2020. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi appeared on Rajeev Masand's talk show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 as part of CNN-News18's year-end series. During a discussion on nepotism, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, emphasized that it's not always “easy” for star kids and that “everyone has their own journey.” She explained, “I've always wanted to be an actor. This has been my dream as well and I feel like just because my dad is an actor, I'm not going to say no to an opportunity to act, you know. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, you know it isn't as easy as everyone says it is. Everyone has their own journey,"

This is when Siddhant Chaturvedi said the iconic line, “Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai [Everybody has their own struggle. The difference is where our dreams come true, their struggle begins.]”

Coming back to the trailer, it introduces us to Ananya Panday's character, Bella "Bae" Chowdhury, who is born with a “golden spoon.” Bae casually mentions her seven luxury cars, a private chopper and a fairy tale wedding. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a financial crisis, forcing her to leave behind her opulent lifestyle and start afresh in Mumbai.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Will this South Delhi princess find her place in the city of dreams? Whatever happens, a bae-ry interesting story awaits!”

Call Me Bae will be released on Prime Video on September 6. The show also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat.