Pics: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others At Tania Shroff's House Party

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan at the party.

It wasn't just another Friday night for these stars as they were pictured at Tania Shroff's house party in Mumbai. The guest list included Tania Shroff's close friends from the film industry. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were clicked at the party last night. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also pictured at the the party. Among other guest were Arjun Kapoor, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Meezaan Jafri and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. See the photos from last night's house party here.

Suhana Khan looked very bit stunning in a black outfit.

Ananya Panday pictured arriving at the party last night.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also clicked at the party.

Arjun Kapoor was also among the attendees.

We also got a glimpse of Arhaan Khan at the party.

The Archies star Vedang Raina was all smiles.

Meezaan Jafri at the party.

Is it even a party without Orry in attendance?

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Speaking of Suhana's bestie Ananya Panday, she was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies last year.