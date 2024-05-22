To Suhana Khan, A 'Sweet' Birthday Message From Kajol

Image instagrammed by Suhana Khan. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Suhana Khan, who celebrates her 24th birthday today, received an adoarble wish from Kajol. Needless to say, Kajol is a very dear friend of Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a smiling picture of Suhana on her Instagram story, Kajol wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to this sweet girl." Birthday wishes have been pouring in since the morning. Suhana received wishes from BFFs Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Suhana's co-stars from her debut film The Archies Tara Sharma and Mihir Ahuja also wished her.

Tara Sharma shared a BTS picture from the sets of The Archies featuring herself, Suhana and Agastya. She wrote in the caption, "A v #happybirthday lovely @suhanakhan2 ! Good wishes & love from us all .. Here with fab Archu @agastyanandaaa too." Take a look:

Mihir Ahuja shared a bunch of pictures with Suhana taken on different occasions. He also shared a reel in which Suhana and Mihir can be seen shaking a leg. Sharing the pictures, Mihir wrote, "Happpyyyy Birthday to the most hard working person in the room. Will forever cherish the moments spent with you and the gang !! May you have a wonderful year ahead Suhana." Take a look:

In January this year, Suhana Khan flew to Paris to show her support for her friend Ananya Panday, who made her international runway debut at Paris Couture Week. Suhana Khan shared a series of photos on social media. The photo dump also features iconic tourist spots in the city, including highlights from Ananya Panday's runway walk at Paris Couture Week. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Paris in the rain."

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. She starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda