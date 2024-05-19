Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar And Suhana Visit Ritesh Sidhwani's House After His Mother's Death

Suhana and Karan Johar pictured from inside their cars

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were pictured arriving at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's house on Sunday evening to pay their last respects to his mother Leelu Sidhwani. Karan Johar and Suhana Khan were pictured from inside their cars. Shah Rukh Khan's car was also spotted at the venue though he hid himself from the glares of media. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother, Leelu Sidhwani, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, died on May 18, reported news agency ANI. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Saturday evening, a bunch of celebrities and Ritesh Sidhwani's close friends including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey came to his house to express their solidarity. Ritesh Sidhwani and his family and close friends, including Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, were among the first to visit the hospital. Other stars who came to pay their last respects included veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora.

Ritesh Sidhwani is married to Dolly Sidhwani, and the couple have two sons. His first film as a producer Dil Chahta Hai, won the National Award in 2001. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. Excel Entertainment produced movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Fukrey 3, to name a few. Excel Entertainment also ventured into OTT space and produced series like Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019). Their first show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.