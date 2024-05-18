Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Others Pay Last Respects To Ritesh Sidhwani's Mother

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pictured at Ritesh Sidhwani's residence.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother, Leelu Sidhwani, who had been seriously ill and admitted to Hinduja Hospital, died on May 18, reported news agency ANI. On Saturday evening, several celebrities visited Ritesh Sidhwani's residence to pay their respects. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey among others were pictured at his residence. Ritesh Sidhwani is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment.

A source close to the producer confirmed the news of Leelu Sidhwani's death to news agency ANI. Ritesh Sidhwani and his family and close friends, including Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, were among the first to visit the hospital.

Other stars who came to pay their last respects included veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora.

Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar, began his career with the film Dil Chahta Hai, which won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment has since grown into a major production company, producing acclaimed series such as Inside Edge (2017), nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, as well as Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019).

Excel Entertainment is the production house that has backed films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don 2, Talaash, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Gully Boy, Fukrey Returns, Madgaon Express and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan among others.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor starred in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within which was backed by Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao and Shernaz Patel in key roles.