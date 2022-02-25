At Party For Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar: Deepika Padukone, Aryan And Suhana Khan Lead Starry Guest List

Stars at Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar's wedding party

Highlights Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash for Farhan and Shibani

Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19

The party was attended by Deepika, Suhana, Kareena Kapoor and others

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding festivities seem to be one long party. It continued on Thursday night at the home of Farhan's Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani who was one of Farhan's groomsmen at the ceremony last Saturday in which the couple exchanged vows at the Akhtar family property in Khandala. The guest list at the celebrations so far - mehendi, the Khandala wedding, a civil marriage in Mumbai and after party - has been restricted to Shibani and Farhan's family and closest friends. In contrast, last night's party was of the starriest sort - Deepika Padukone, Aryan and Suhana Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with best friends Malaika and Amrita Arora, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor with their families and many other celebrities were pictured at Ritesh Sidhwani's home - the dress code was party and not wedding wear.

First, the newlyweds - Shibani Dandekar, stunning in a pale blue outfit, and Farhan Akhtar posed together:

Deepika Padukone was sensational in a slinky black dress we can't imagine looking this fabulous on anyone else:

Aryan Khan and sister Suhana, along with their mother Gauri Khan attended the party. Suhana looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder black dress.

The BFFs- Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora posed for the paparazzi:

Aamir Khan and daughter Ira were clicked entering the venue:

Ananya Panday made her way to the party in a little black dress and sleek hair. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a neon slit dress and looked exceptional:

Ishaan Khatter attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash in a casual look. Arjun Kapoor also went for a dapper look:

Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also attended Farhan and Shibani's wedding party with their family members. Seema Khan was also seen with Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor:

Rhea Chakraborty made heads turn at the party in an orange dress and the bride's sister Anusha Dandekar posed in a stunning black dress:

Riteish Deshmukh and Arjun Rampal posed with their partners Genelia D'Souza and Gabriella:

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi posed for the paparazzi and Zoya Akhtar was seen entering the venue in a hurry. Farah Khan posed with Anil Kapoor's son HaarshVardhan:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 and it was an intimate wedding. On Thursday, the newlywed couple shared photos from their wedding and they were magical. Farhan captioned the photos as "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met in 2015 for the first time.