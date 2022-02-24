Shibani Dandekar's Album Shows 'What Boho Mehendi Dreams Are Made Of'

Shibani Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar made our Instagram feed brighter by sharing stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Shibani married Farhan Akhtar in Khandala on Saturday. For her mehendi, Shibani wore a lehenga designed by Payal Singhal. She captioned the post: "Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life Payal Singhal, Nehali Kotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears. Thank you for this! I'll cherish the memory forever."

See the pictures here:

"No better way to kick of the wedding than this," wrote Shibani Dandekar, sharing these fun pictures.

"What boho mehendi Dreams are made of."

On Wednesday, Shibani changed her username to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar and added "Mrs Akhtar" to her Instagram bio.

Shibani and Farhan's wedding was attended by family members and close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani among others.

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .