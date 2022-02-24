This Is How Shabana Azmi Welcomed Shibani Dandekar Into The Family

Shabana Azmi shared this image. (courtesy azmishabana18)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had a dreamy wedding over the weekend and the pictures from the ceremony being shared by those in attendance are only getting better. Adding to the list of stunning pictures is Shabana Azmi. The veteran actress is married to Farhan Akhtar's father, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. Shabana Azmi shared pics and notes wishing the newlyweds and also welcomed bride Shibani Dandekar into the family fold. The first image that Shabana Azmi has shared from the ceremony is one with Farhan Akhtar. The two are sharing a tender moment in the lovely frame. In the caption, she wrote, “I love him soooooo,” with a heart emoji.

Shabana Azmi has also shared a family portrait with the newlyweds, welcoming Shibani Dandekar. Seen in the image are Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani, Tanvi Azmi, and Farhan's daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. Sharing the image, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Happy family welcomes lovely Shibani into the family fold.”

And, Shibani Dandekar has replied with a bunch of heart emojis, as did Zoya Akhtar. Actress Sandhya Mridul said, “Badhai ho aap sab ko [Congratulations to all of you].”

Farhan Akhtar's sister, director Zoya Akhtar too shared a candid moment from the wedding album and wrote, “May you never stop laughing,” along with heart emojis and the hashtags “congratulations” and “only (heart emoji)”.

Replying to the image, Shibani Dandekar said, "Thank you, Zo. Mad love for you." Farah Khan wrote, "What a lovely pic." Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also congratulated the couple in the comments.

While the wedding was an intimate affair with friends and family of the loved ones, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar dropped a bunch of pictures from the occasion on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of herself walking down the aisle with her father and another one of her dancing with her father-in-law Javed Akhtar, Shibani wrote, “The most magical day of my life.”

Among those present at the wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, among others. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters.