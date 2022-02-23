'Mr And Mrs': Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Share Dreamy Wedding Pics

Shibani and Farhan at their wedding. (courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar waited for a few days before sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony and they are so worth the wait. The singer-actress shared pictures from her Khandala wedding and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Posting pictures with husband Farhan Akhtar, Shibani wrote: "Mr and Mrs. My Dream wedding dress by JADE by Monica and Karishma, designed by Shaleena Nathani, Monica Shah. (love you guys this dress is everything). Styled by my girl Shaleena." For the wedding, Shibani Dandekar wore a red and beige gown and she accentuated her look with a veil. Farhan Akhtar picked a tux for his special day. See the pics here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar shared greyscale pictures from the ceremony and wrote: "A few days ago, Shibani and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who began dating in 2018, got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala on Saturday. On Monday, the couple got their marriage registered and later in the evening, they celebrated with close friends and family members.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Farhan Akhtar's last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.