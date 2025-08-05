Farhan Akhtar Backs <i>Raanjhanaa</i> Director In AI Row, "Can't Change A Film Without Consent," Says Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the latest film personalities to weigh in on the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cinema, following the controversy around Raanjhanaa's Tamil version Ambikapathy.

Raanjhanaa, originally directed by Anand L Rai and starring Dhanush, was re-released by production house Eros Entertainment last week in Tamil with an altered climax created using AI with original creators claiming they never gave any consent. Both Aanand L Rai and Dhanush publicly criticised the move, calling it a violation of creative integrity.

At the launch of their upcoming film 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani made it clear where they stand.

Farhan Akhtar said, "I will always stand with the creator of the film. If the creator is unhappy about their work being changed, I'll always support them. That's where my loyalty lies."

Ritesh Sidhwani added, "I agree with Farhan. AI is a tool we must learn to use effectively and responsibly. Just like we moved from researching in libraries to using Google, AI is the next step - but it must never replace consent. I've read about what happened with Raanjhanaa, and honestly, it's not okay. If the filmmaker, the actor, or anyone involved hasn't given their permission, it shouldn't be done."

Alongside voicing their views, the duo unveiled the teaser for 120 Bahadur, a stirring war drama inspired by the real-life heroes of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War.

Starring Farhan Akhtar as the war hero Major Shaitan Singh, the film brings to life the story of 120 Indian soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood their ground against overwhelming odds, fighting thousands of enemy troops in sub-zero temperatures.

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, 120 Bahadur is set to be released in theatres on November 21, 2025. Also starring Raashii Khanna, the movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

