After Dhanush Attacks <i>Raanjhanaa</i> AI-Edited Ending, Eros Says Actor Raised No Objection

Tamil star Dhanush has criticised the AI-edited ending of his film Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, Ambikapathy, which was re-released last week. In a fresh statement, Eros International Media Limited said it had reached out to the actor regarding the revisions and that no formal objection was communicated to them before the re-release of Ambikapathy.

Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai had slammed production banner Eros International for going ahead with an alternate climax edited by AI for the re-release of the film's Tamil version Ambikapathy without his consent.

Now, the film's lead star Dhanush, who played the role of Kundan in the 2013 movie, has issued a statement expressing his displeasure over the AI-edited ending. The caption of his post read, "For the love of cinema".

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me.

"This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago," he wrote on X on Sunday night.

Dhanush's character dies in both Raanjhanaa and Ambikapathy. In the re-released version of Ambikapathy, the ending is tweaked by using AI to keep Kundan alive.

In his statement, the actor further said, "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future."

Eros International's Response To Dhanush's Post

In a statement issued on Monday, Eros International Media Limited said, "We have always valued the contributions of every artist and creative partner associated with Raanjhanaa and Ambikapathy, including Mr Dhanush, lead actor, whose wonderful performance brought Kundan to life in an unforgettable way.

"We would like to respectfully clarify that an Eros representative had engaged in direct communication with Mr Dhanush's team regarding the proposed revisions, and no formal objection was communicated to us prior the AI-enhanced re-release of Ambikapathy."

Without naming production banner Eros International, actor Dhanush called out the use of AI to edit the climax of his 2013 movie Raanjhanaa's Tamil version Ambikapathy which was re-released in cinema halls last Friday.

